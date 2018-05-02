EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3420856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch a wall of rain move into Chicago from the top of the Willis Tower.

Thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area Wednesday evening, and could become severe. The entire Chicago area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.The thunderstorm watch is in effect for Boone, Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.The storms are coming in waves and are moving very quickly.In Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood approximately 200 people have been displaced after the roof of a four-story, 90-unit building collapsed.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 5000-block of South King Drive. Part of the roof is missing, and debris can be seen littering the sidewalk outside. Fire officials believe the damage may have been caused by wind during a microburst.Residents were evacuated. CTA warming buses, city human resources officials and the Red Cross are at the scene.Fire officials said they are concerned about structural damage.Downed power lines, falling branches that damaged cars, and blown-over fences were all reported from intense storms that lasted only five minutes.In Romeoville Renwick Road is closed between Route 53 and Weber Road due to downed power lines and poles. ComEd is on scene working to repair the damage.The storm front is to the west of Chicago and is moving east and south. ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said rain will taper off overnight into spotty showers.At O'Hare International Airport flights are delayed an average of 1 hour and 15 minutes and 51 flights have been canceled. Midway International Airport is averaging delays of 15 minutes or less and 37 flights have been canceled.Wind gusts of 67 mph were reported at Midway and quarter-sized hail was observed falling there.