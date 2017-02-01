Tips for surviving the Winter Blues

CHICAGO (WLS) --Holiday bills are high, temperatures are low, and the days are way too short. Welcome to the Winter Blues. So what can you do to cure them or at least get through this set of dreary days? Lifestyle & family fun expert and author of the book, What The Fun?! Donna Bozzo has ideas for you.
Groundhog Day Activities
Woodstock has one of the biggest celebrations around. For more information, visit: http://www.woodstockgroundhog.org/.
Why not turn a little holiday into a big deal and really celebrate it? This a fantastic strategy for little ones. There are so many little holidays out there just waiting to be made big -- Elvis' Birthday, Day Of The Full Moon. Why not celebrate with a Groundhogs Day cupckes, crafts, and some special storybooks. The Groundhog's Dilemma by Kristen Remenar is my favorite.
Even have the kids make their own shadows to hang in the windows with butcher paper. It's all about finding fun, simple ways to create a fun vibe at home. I have a section of great ideas for Groundhogs Day in my book, "What The Fun?!"
Get Out of Town
Sometimes the best way to beat the blues is to get out of Dodge! According to a study in the journal Applied Research in Quality of Life. Just planning a trip and looking forward to it can make you happier than actually taking it. Just knowing there good times are ahead boosts happiness. So if you can't beat winter - I say join it! A family ski weekend might be just the ticket with President's Day weekend just around the corner. I say Copper Mountain is the perfect spot for families - super kid friendly and easy to navigate with tons of extra activities.
The Royalton and Memories Splash in Punta Cana is an amazing spot - one of my family's favorite spots to stay with gorgeous beach, pools, water park galore, fun roving characters and great entertainment the kids.
Create A Fun Life Is Great Vibe At Home At Home and Work
Really it's all about creating a life if great vibe. Create your own sunshine. Look for simple ways to make little parts of the day fantastic - crank the tunes (headphones work on the dreary train ride to work); try aroma therapy - sometimes sweet smells just make you feel better (there is a science behind it.) Or some believe light therapy does the trick -- why not? Light boxes come in all shapes and sizes giving off light that mimics sunshine and can help in the recovery from seasonal affective disorder by stimulating your body's circadian rhythms and suppressing its natural release of melatonin. On the simplest level, opening blinds and curtains, trimming back tree branches, and sitting closer to windows can also help provide an extra dose of the big ole yellow sun.