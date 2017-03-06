  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WEATHER

Tornado spotting course offered for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

A training course was held as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week to help people spot tornadoes and allow them to get to safety. (WLS)

OGLESBY, Ill. (WLS) --
A training course giving people the ability to spot severe weather before it strikes, and to protect themselves from disaster, was given Monday evening.

The course took place in Oglesby, Ill., just west of Ottawa and Naplate where deadly tornadoes struck just six days ago.

"The weather spotters are the boots on the ground. They are the ones who can physically lay eyes on it," said Connie Brooks, Emergency Management Director for LaSalle County.

"It serves as a reminder to be prepared, and that storm spotters are needed for us in the weather service," said Matt Friedlein, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The course is part of the Illinois' severe weather preparedness week, which includes a state-wide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
