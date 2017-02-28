EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1777926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Chicago area. Strong to severe storms are expected to produce large hail and high winds across the area Tuesday evening.A tornado has been reported on the ground in La Salle County, near Standard, Ill., shortly after 4:30 p.m. There are also reports of hail up to 1 1/2 inches in diameter.Anyone in La Salle County should seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of their home or work, stay away from windows, and get to a basement if possible. There is also a tornado being reported by storm spotters on the ground near Ottowa, Ill.The entire state of Illinois is under a Tornado Watch. Severe storms started moving into the far southwest suburbs around 4 p.m. and quickly gained in severity.ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Taft said he expects the Chicago area to see storms as soon as 5 p.m., and there is the potential for storms to gain severity quickly.The potential for severe weather will ramp up after 5 p.m. Storms should taper off around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.Residents across the area and in Northwest Indiana should review their safety plans to prepare for the strong storms. Large hail - the size of golf balls or bigger - is expected. Wind that could cause damage is also likely. There is also a risk of flooding and tornados.Chicago airports are reporting minor delays and some cancellations due to weather as of 4:15 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported a total of 91 cancellations and delays of about 1 hour and 40 minutes due to a traffic management program in effect for the weather. Midway International Airport is reporting 18 cancellations and delays of only a few minutes.Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flights are impacted by the weather in the Chicago area.Tuesday's high temperatures could also break the record, which is 62 degrees. Temperatures were in the 50s around midday and are expected to climb.Wednesday's temperatures are a different story. They are expected to fall all day. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-40s and snow is expected to develop around noon. Butler said some accumulation is expected, but most areas will only see less than an inch. Areas near the Wisconsin state line may see just over an inch of snow.