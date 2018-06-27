Illinois had at least two confirmed tornadoes Tuesday. One of them hit far southwest suburban Manhattan. The other was in far west suburban Maple Park.A storm chaser recorded video of debris flying through the air as a big funnel cloud swirled in the sky above and trees swayed.The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado report in Manhattan around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Mayor James Doyle said the tornado appeared to have initially touched down on the southwest side of the village.Roof damage and broken windows were most of the issues. A large tree came down during the storm. There were also come issues with debris getting caught in power lines. Com Ed was out Tuesday night to make repairs."OK, this ain't no thunderstorm. They told us it was a confirmed tornado, so it's been a crazy night. Definitely a crazy night," said Chad Pogue, who lost power after the storm."Little bit of damage, obviously some power out. We've got a pole coming up there from debris landing in the wires, that kind of thing," said Harry Sikma, who lives in Manhattan.Doyle said post office officials were in Tuesday night to inspect the roof, which sustained damage. There were also reports of water damage inside the building.There will be plenty of clean up to do in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday, but residents are grateful there were no reports of injuries.An NWS survey team will head out to Manhattan sometime on Wednesday to gather more information about the tornado.In the northwest suburbs, flooding was a major concern.More than 4 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in Kane County. That water started to recede overnight.More than 5 inches of rain fell in Algonquin, closing several roads overnight:-Cumberland Parkway near Ryan Parkway-Cumberland near Glacier Parkway-Cumberland near Chase Street-Glacier near Glacier Court-Applewood Lane near Thorneapple Lane-Teton Parkway-Woods Creek LanePolice asked motorists not to drive through these roads, since the water is deeper than it looks. Towne Park, Holder Park and Cornish Park were also closed, police said.