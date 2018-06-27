WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Tornadoes hit Manhattan, Maple Park; flooding in Algonquin

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois had at least two confirmed tornadoes Tuesday. One of them hit far southwest suburban Manhattan. The other was in far west suburban Maple Park. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
MANHATTAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois had at least two confirmed tornadoes Tuesday. One of them hit far southwest suburban Manhattan. The other was in far west suburban Maple Park.

A storm chaser recorded video of debris flying through the air as a big funnel cloud swirled in the sky above and trees swayed.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado report in Manhattan around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Mayor James Doyle said the tornado appeared to have initially touched down on the southwest side of the village.
Roof damage and broken windows were most of the issues. A large tree came down during the storm. There were also come issues with debris getting caught in power lines. Com Ed was out Tuesday night to make repairs.

"OK, this ain't no thunderstorm. They told us it was a confirmed tornado, so it's been a crazy night. Definitely a crazy night," said Chad Pogue, who lost power after the storm.

"Little bit of damage, obviously some power out. We've got a pole coming up there from debris landing in the wires, that kind of thing," said Harry Sikma, who lives in Manhattan.

Doyle said post office officials were in Tuesday night to inspect the roof, which sustained damage. There were also reports of water damage inside the building.

There will be plenty of clean up to do in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday, but residents are grateful there were no reports of injuries.

An NWS survey team will head out to Manhattan sometime on Wednesday to gather more information about the tornado.

In the northwest suburbs, flooding was a major concern.
More than 4 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in Kane County. That water started to recede overnight.

More than 5 inches of rain fell in Algonquin, closing several roads overnight:

-Cumberland Parkway near Ryan Parkway
-Cumberland near Glacier Parkway

-Cumberland near Chase Street
-Glacier near Glacier Court
-Applewood Lane near Thorneapple Lane
-Teton Parkway
-Woods Creek Lane

Police asked motorists not to drive through these roads, since the water is deeper than it looks. Towne Park, Holder Park and Cornish Park were also closed, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadoweatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingMaple ParkManhattanKane CountyAlgonquin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Funnel cloud touchdowns reported in Manhattan; storms cause flooding in north west suburbs
Chicago Weather: Area dries out after heavy rains, flooding Friday
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
Mark Janus speaks after SCOTUS strikes down union fees: 'It is up to the worker to decide'
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Woman's body found in South Shore
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
Show More
Girl, 16, missing from Austin since June 18
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
Chicago woman celebrates 108th birthday
More News