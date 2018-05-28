WEATHER

VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game

This was a rare sight in Northwest suburban Libertyville this weekend. (WLS)

A dust devil appeared during a baseball game in north suburban Libertyville this weekend.

The game was being played at Butler Lake Park Saturday.

The game was delayed for a bit, but no one was hurt.

