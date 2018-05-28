Live Broadcast
WEATHER
VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game
This was a rare sight in Northwest suburban Libertyville this weekend. (WLS)
WLS
Monday, May 28, 2018 06:10AM
A dust devil appeared during a baseball game in north suburban Libertyville this weekend.
The game was being played at Butler Lake Park Saturday.
The game was delayed for a bit, but no one was hurt.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago