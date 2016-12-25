Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of Dec. 19
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Sunday, December 25, 2016 11:46AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of Dec. 12
Weather Sketchers for week of Dec. 5
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Upper Midwest braces for a possible white Christmas
More Weather
Top Stories
Ex-Wham! singer George Michael dead at 53
30 shot, 7 fatally, in Christmas weekend shootings
1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting
Mom finds adopted daughter's twin
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
Powerful 7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, no deaths reported
Firefighter hospitalized after Christmas blaze on Far South Side
Show More
Report: Arrests by Chicago police drops 28 percent in 2016
Chabad of Bucktown celebrates Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago