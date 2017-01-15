Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of Jan. 2
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:16AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Major ice storm creates slick travel conditions in central US
Weather Sketchers for week of Jan. 9
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
How winter weather affects your health
More Weather
Top Stories
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
Police: 7 killed, 17 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as infant, meets biological parents
Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Show More
VIDEO: Angry customer drives SUV into T-Mobile store
Major ice storm creates slick travel conditions in central US
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
Bull riding at Allstate Arena
Daily Herald: Cubs Convention and season outlook
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago