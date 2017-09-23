WEATHER

Weather Sketchers for week of July 31

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather sketchers
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Students overcome by heat as Chicago sees record-breaking temperatures
Hurricane Maria heads to Turks and Caicos; 6 dead in Puerto Rico
90-degree weather worsens seasonal allergies
More Weather
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting causes car to crash onto I-80/94 in Gary
New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico
Trump rips NFL commissioner for 'trying to justify' players' 'disrespect' for country
Lebron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
1 arrested after protest outside Rosemont hotel where woman found dead
People sprayed with 'noxious substance' near London shopping center
$1 million bond set for man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl
Show More
Police: Man exposed himself near North Side day care center
Police: Man stabbed, robbed at Aurora motel after meeting woman online
Cook County court for unwed parents quietly disappears
New 'booze wear' helps you shake and stir your fall wardrobe
Man gets life in prison plus 50 years in student's slaying
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos