WEATHER

Weather Sketchers for week of November 13

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather sketchers
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
Chicago preparing for snowier winter than last year
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
More Weather
Top Stories
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Man charged after off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
Trader Joe's recalls salads over concerns shards of glass, plastic inside packaging
LaVar Ball downplays Trump role in getting son released in China, prompting response
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Kids get to try hottest toys at Chicago Toy & Game Fair
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos