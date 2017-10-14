  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Weather Sketchers for week of September 18

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather sketchers
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 64, among 2 dead, 2 wounded in weekend gun violence
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Freed hostage says Taliban-linked captors killed infant daughter, raped American wife
Surveillance image released of suspect in East Side abduction, sexual assault
Man, 14-year-old girl charged in robbery of NU student
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Man faked brain cancer to get donations, police say
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening
Show More
Man pleads guilty to abusing puppy so badly it lost leg
VIDEO: Strangers pull wheelchair-bound man from railroad tracks
Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile
9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale found safe
Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos