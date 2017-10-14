Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of September 18
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 64, among 2 dead, 2 wounded in weekend gun violence
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Freed hostage says Taliban-linked captors killed infant daughter, raped American wife
Surveillance image released of suspect in East Side abduction, sexual assault
Man, 14-year-old girl charged in robbery of NU student
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Man faked brain cancer to get donations, police say
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening
Show More
Man pleads guilty to abusing puppy so badly it lost leg
VIDEO: Strangers pull wheelchair-bound man from railroad tracks
Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile
9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale found safe
Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago