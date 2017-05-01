EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1939605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

The heavy rain over the weekend in the Chicago area has left many people keeping a wary eye on river levels.ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out roads in Riverside, which were very slick.The weekend dumped a lot of rain on the area, with reports of flooding in Wadsworth, Grayslake, Palos Heights and Schaumburg.Officials in Riverside are keeping a close eye on the rising Des Plaines River."We are also concerned with any water that is coming upstream that is making its way down here. As of right now the river is expected to crest at 8.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Once that happens, it will start receding slowly," said Riverside Fire Chief Matthew Buckley.There was some major flash flooding in Hoffman Estates, where cars had to be towed out of the water on Higgins and Roselle roads.The downpour prompted a slew of flood warning and emergency crews had to shut down roads. The DuPage River overflowed into a nearby parking lot in Bolingbrook.O'Hare Airport received 1.95 inches of rain on Saturday and another 1.32 inches on Sunday. The month of April saw a total of 6.43 inches of rain, 3.38 inches above average.The rain will continue on Monday, but is not expected to be as heavy as over the weekend.