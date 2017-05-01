  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The heavy rain over the weekend in the Chicago area has left many people keeping a wary eye on river levels.

ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out roads in Riverside, which were very slick.

The weekend dumped a lot of rain on the area, with reports of flooding in Wadsworth, Grayslake, Palos Heights and Schaumburg.

Officials in Riverside are keeping a close eye on the rising Des Plaines River.

"We are also concerned with any water that is coming upstream that is making its way down here. As of right now the river is expected to crest at 8.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Once that happens, it will start receding slowly," said Riverside Fire Chief Matthew Buckley.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

There was some major flash flooding in Hoffman Estates, where cars had to be towed out of the water on Higgins and Roselle roads.

The downpour prompted a slew of flood warning and emergency crews had to shut down roads. The DuPage River overflowed into a nearby parking lot in Bolingbrook.

O'Hare Airport received 1.95 inches of rain on Saturday and another 1.32 inches on Sunday. The month of April saw a total of 6.43 inches of rain, 3.38 inches above average.
The rain will continue on Monday, but is not expected to be as heavy as over the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingrainstorm damagestormChicagoHoffman EstatesRiverside
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend causes flooding
13 killed by storms and flooding in South and Midwest
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend causes flooding
13 killed by storms and flooding in South and Midwest
America's biggest weather worries
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, 12, missing on Chicago's Far South Side
Congress reaches deal on government funding
Kelly Ripa to announce new 'Live' co-host on Monday
Boy found dead after sister, mother, uncle's bodies discovered
Woman's eyes stare deep into your soul in haunting mugshot
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
Technology tells survivors' stories at Illinois Holocaust Museum
Show More
Chicago group provides feminine care products for homeless women
Rescue mixes beer, dogs to promote adoptions
Shark attacks swimmer, tears away part of her thigh
Funeral arrangements set for 1-year-old girl found dead in Joliet
Nurse charged with stealing photos from patient's cellphone
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos