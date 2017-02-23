West Chicago school named winner of Weather Sketchers contest

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler visited the elementary school in West Chicago that's the winner of the first Weather Sketchers school visit contest.
Currier Elementary School in West Chicago, Illnois, won ABC 7 Chicago's first Weather Sketchers contest. The students submitted their best weather art work and were named the winners.
During the visit, Butler spoke with Principal Mark Truckenbrod about his students and the West Chicago community.
Butler also gave a few students a chance to be junior meteorologists for the day and spoke with the art teacher, Jacqui Khatib, who works to instill a love of art and creativity in her students everyday.
See more from Butler's visit to Currier Elementary School.