West Chicago school named winner of Weather Sketchers contest

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler visited the elementary school in West Chicago that's the winner of the first Weather Sketchers school visit contest.

By
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler visited the elementary school in West Chicago that's the winner of the first Weather Sketchers school visit contest.

Currier Elementary School in West Chicago, Illnois, won ABC 7 Chicago's first Weather Sketchers contest. The students submitted their best weather art work and were named the winners.
ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler visited the students at Currier Elementary School to name them the winners of the first Weather Sketchers contest.


During the visit, Butler spoke with Principal Mark Truckenbrod about his students and the West Chicago community.

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler spoke with principal of Currier Elementary School.


Butler also gave a few students a chance to be junior meteorologists for the day and spoke with the art teacher, Jacqui Khatib, who works to instill a love of art and creativity in her students everyday.

Students from Currier Elementary School even gave an update on the weather during Tracy Butler's visit.



See more from Butler's visit to Currier Elementary School.

More from Tracy Butler's visit to Currier Elementary School in West Chicago.

