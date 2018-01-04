  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
What is 'bombogenesis' and what does it mean for this week's East Coast storm?

AccuWeather explains the term "bombogenesis." (NOAA/NASA via AccuWeather)

You may have seen this week's storm described using the terms "bombogenesis" and "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

Bomb Cyclone is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientist use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."

Bomb cyclones happen almost every winter. This week's storm will make travel nearly impossible in parts of the East Coast.
