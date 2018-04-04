  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK
WEATHER

Where we stand with snow this season in Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking strictly at snowfall, this winter is right on average for a typical season.

At Midway we have seen 35.5" of snow this season. That right at average.

At O'Hare we have seen 33.1" of snow this season. That's below average by about 2.4".

This morning at O'Hare we saw .2" of snow. But other areas saw over 1".

Here are some snow totals from last night and early this morning.

Arlington Heights - 1.8"
Palatine - 1.5"

Buffalo Grove - 1.3"
Waukegan - 1.2"
Wonder Lake - 1.2"
LaSalle - 1.2"

We have more snow in the forecast for tomorrow and also for Sunday night into Monday. :(
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowwinter
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
Man captures 'pollen storm' on home surveillance camera
More Weather
Top Stories
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
SWAT team called after man barricades himself inside Buena Park home
Baby thrown from car, dies in crash while family shopped for baptism clothes
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with 2nd grader
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
Show More
Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for brother
Student shot by U of C police
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87M people
Chicago couple's moving truck stolen near Seattle; 2 arrested
More News