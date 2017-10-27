WEATHER

Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers and Astros have been hitting home runs at a historic rate. (AccuWeather)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set a World Series record by hitting a record eight home runs in Game 2.

There were also three home runs in Game 1, leading people to wonder why there have been so many home runs this World Series.

According to AccuWeather, the hot weather in Los Angeles could explain the abundant long balls. Hot air is less dense, allowing the ball to fly farther. The temperature during Game 1 was a record 103 degrees, while the temperature during Game 2 was 93 degrees.

Others believe the balls have been "juiced," meaning they have been altered to make them easier to hit out the park.

Regardless of the reason, the home runs have made for an exciting World Series.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherbaseballworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrossportsaccuweatherMLB
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
La Nina to influence winter weather, officials predict
Likely tornado hits Okla. casino where Beach Boys were playing
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Police: St. Charles shooting was not result of armed intruder
Up to 9 vehicles struck woman, left her to die on highway, authorities say
Man charged with holding knife to daughter's throat after police chase
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
Child's murder by mom after 10 calls to DCFS sparks change in protocols
Immigrant girl, 10, with cerebral palsy detained after emergency surgery
More than 100 'Johns' arrested in illegal sex trade crackdown
Show More
Grambling State University student charged in deadly shootings
Blind triplets make history as Eagle Scouts
Woman missing since 1975 found alive
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, police say
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Sweet treats tucked away in Glenview appliance store
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill
More Video