Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set a World Series record by hitting a record eight home runs in Game 2.There were also three home runs in Game 1, leading people to wonder why there have been so many home runs this World Series.According to AccuWeather, the hot weather in Los Angeles could explain the abundant long balls. Hot air is less dense, allowing the ball to fly farther. The temperature during Game 1 was a record 103 degrees, while the temperature during Game 2 was 93 degrees.Others believe the balls have been "juiced," meaning they have been altered to make them easier to hit out the park.Regardless of the reason, the home runs have made for an exciting World Series.