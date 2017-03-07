  • BREAKING NEWS Jewish center in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire

Powerful storms left a trail of destruction overnight in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

By
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
Powerful storms left a trail of destruction in Chicago and southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Part of the roof of a high school in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood was ripped off overnight. Chopper 7HD flew over Benito Juarez Community Academy near West Cermak Road and Ashland Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews were at the school, taking a closer look at what happened.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, ComEd reported about 6,000 customers were without power across the Chicago area due to storms. The outages were scattered.

Downed power lines shot sparks into the air, buildings were damaged and street signs were left lying in the road due to strong winds in Oak Lawn.

Power lines came down onto secondary power lines outside Grassano's Pizza in the 5600-block of West 87th Street, where a fire broke out around 12:45 a.m.

Firefighters were able to save the roof without too much damage being done. They said a ComEd crew driving to a different call saw the severity of the situation and stopped to turn off the power.

"If you come across a power line that's down, especially if it's arcing, stay clear of the area until it can be confirmed to be cut (turned off)," Oak Lawn Assistant Fire Chief Scott Boman said.

Some lanes were blocked near West 88th Street and Ridgeland Avenue after wind knocked down a light pole.

Fortunately, no one in Oak Lawn was hurt during the storm.
