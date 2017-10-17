West Chicago police search for masked armed robbery suspects

West Chicago police are looking for three masked offenders who robbed an AT&T store at gunpoint Monday.Police said the three masked subjects entered the store in the 150-block of N. Rte. 59 at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. One of the suspects showed a two-tone black semi-automatic pistol.The suspects took numerous cell phones, police said, then fled northbound on Rte. 59 in an unknown vehicle.Police described the suspects as three males, wearing masks and dark-colored hoodies. One of the hoodies was an Ohio State hoodie, police said. Two suspects wore Chicago Bears pajama-style pants, while the third wore black sweatpants with a white striping down the sides. One of the suspects had a red backpack, police said.If you have any information about this armed robbery call Detective Pearson at 630-293-2222.