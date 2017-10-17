West Chicago police search for masked armed robbery suspects

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
West Chicago police are looking for three masked offenders who robbed an AT&T store at gunpoint Monday.

Police said the three masked subjects entered the store in the 150-block of N. Rte. 59 at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. One of the suspects showed a two-tone black semi-automatic pistol.

The suspects took numerous cell phones, police said, then fled northbound on Rte. 59 in an unknown vehicle.


Police described the suspects as three males, wearing masks and dark-colored hoodies. One of the hoodies was an Ohio State hoodie, police said. Two suspects wore Chicago Bears pajama-style pants, while the third wore black sweatpants with a white striping down the sides. One of the suspects had a red backpack, police said.

If you have any information about this armed robbery call Detective Pearson at 630-293-2222.
