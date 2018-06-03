West Virginia man accused of putting 2 children in dryer, shutting door and taking video

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. --
A West Virginia man is in custody after putting his two children in a dryer, shutting the door and taking videos of them, authorities said Thursday.

A criminal complaint in Marshall County Magistrate Court said 24-year-old Ryan James Barr of Moundsville was charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Sheriff's Deputy Travis Morando said deputies were called after someone saw videos posted by Barr on Snapchat last week. In one of them, a young girl is screaming after she was placed in a dryer and the door was shut, according to the sheriff.

In the other video, he said, a young boy is put in the dryer, which is turned on for a short period. The complaint said Barr then looked through the window of the dryer so he could see the boy spinning.

The complaint said the child's mother was in the shower at the time.

Morando said Barr told him his daughter was always climbing in the dryer and that his son was put in the dryer " because he was trying to teach him not to be scared," according to the complaint.

Barr was booked into the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville on Tuesday. He remained in custody Thursday on $50,000 bond.

Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.
