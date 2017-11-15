RED BLUFF, Calif. --A series of shootings at multiple locations -- including a school -- in rural Northern California left several people dead. Here's what we know so far.
- Five people dead, including the shooter
- Alleged gunman identified as 43-year-old Kevin Janson Neal
- Seven shooting scenes, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, near the town of Red Bluff
- Shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns
- One student was shot at the school; a second child and a female adult were shot in a pickup truck
- One of four victims killed was a neighbor the shooter was accused of assaulting in January
- No children were listed among the dead
- Shooter appeared to randomly pick targets
- The shooting began before 8 a.m. and lasted for 45 minutes, according to police
- Police were not aware of any license to carry a gun held by the shooter
Gunman targets people at random in California town, kills 4