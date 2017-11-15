Red Bluff, Tehama County shootings: What we know so far

Watch as police give an update on the deadly northern California shootings. (WABC)

RED BLUFF, Calif. --
A series of shootings at multiple locations -- including a school -- in rural Northern California left several people dead. Here's what we know so far.
  • Five people dead, including the shooter

  • Alleged gunman identified as 43-year-old Kevin Janson Neal

    • An undated photo of 43-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, the alleged gunman who killed four people near Red Bluff in Northern California on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

  • Seven shooting scenes, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, near the town of Red Bluff

  • Shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns

  • One student was shot at the school; a second child and a female adult were shot in a pickup truck

  • One of four victims killed was a neighbor the shooter was accused of assaulting in January

    Authorities said three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California. Students were also shot and wounded at an elementary school.

  • No children were listed among the dead

  • Shooter appeared to randomly pick targets

  • The shooting began before 8 a.m. and lasted for 45 minutes, according to police

  • Police were not aware of any license to carry a gun held by the shooter

Gunman targets people at random in California town, kills 4
