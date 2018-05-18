Here's what we know about the victims in the deadly Santa Fe HS shooting

SANTA FE, Texas --
At least eight people are dead following a shooting at Sante Fe High School, according to law enforcement.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person is in custody, and a second person has been detained following the fatal shooting.


A Santa Fe ISD police officer was shot in the upper arm near his chest and is currently in critical condition.

According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer.

Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.

Marshall released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He's in stable condition.

The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She's also in stable condition in the operating room.

If parents are looking for injured children, the hospital has set up with social workers in their emergency department.

Clear Lake Regional Hospital confirmed with Eyewitness News that they have multiple patients from Santa Fe High School at their facility as well.

Many students were also transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

