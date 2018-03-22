Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday

Noah Spielman.

By
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
A former Wheaton College football player charged in the team's hazing scandal will be back to court Thursday.

Noah Spielman entered a plea of not guilty when he was charged, but he is set to reverse that. Prosecutors have not released the details of the plea deal.

Spielman is the son of former Ohio State and all-pro linebacker Chris Spielman. He and four other Wheaton College football players were charged last fall with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in connection to a hazing scandal in 2016.

Neither Spielman nor prosecutors have been specific about what charge or charges are part of this plea deal.

A student who has identified himself as Charles Nagy says the players beat and bound him in his dorm room, then took him to a baseball field, leaving him there partially clothed.

Nagy filed a lawsuit last week against the players and school. He says he had to have surgery from some of his injuries. He also withdrew from the school.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hazingcollege footballcourtWheaton
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former Wheaton football player files suit over alleged hazing
5th Wheaton College football player pleads not guilty in hazing case
4 of 5 Wheaton College football players plead not guilty in hazing case
Wheaton College internal document challenges alleged hazing victim's credibility
Report of 2nd Wheaton College football hazing victim
Second of 5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing turns himself in
5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing
Top Stories
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Loyola faces Nevada in bracket-busting Sweet 16 South
Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
Chicago City Colleges hosting technology boot camps
Show More
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
Airport slasher 'Soldier of Allah' facing new terror charges
Kaegi win could signal end to machine-style Chicago politics
China's space station could fall to Earth over Midwest
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos