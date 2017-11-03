Wheelchair-bound man in need of meds missing from Far North Side nursing home

Willie Rushing. (Photo courtesy of family)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 66-year-old man who is partially paralyzed, wheelchair-bound and in need of medication was reported missing from a nursing home on Chicago's Far North Side.

Willie Rushing was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, his son told ABC7 Eyewitness News. He wheeled himself out of Lakefront Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the 7600-block of North Sheridan Road in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood. He was only wearing a light brown jacket, a white short, navy blue pants and white gym shoes at the time.

Rushing had a massive stroke in January of 2015, which left him paralyzed on his right side and unable to speak, his son said. He takes a good amount of medication essential to his health, which is typically administered by a nurse. Rushing does not have the medication with him, his son said.

The nursing home filed a missing person's report Thursday with the CPD's 24th District. Rushing has not been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Chicago police.

Willie Rushing.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
Woman, 63, charged with selling heroin in northwest suburbs
Man robs 2 Lincoln Park 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint
Apple iPhone X on sale
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Show More
Justice for Diamond Turner
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Police: Suspect in UNC explosion believed to be former student
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos