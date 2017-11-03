Willie Rushing.

A 66-year-old man who is partially paralyzed, wheelchair-bound and in need of medication was reported missing from a nursing home on Chicago's Far North Side.Willie Rushing was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, his son told ABC7 Eyewitness News. He wheeled himself out of Lakefront Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the 7600-block of North Sheridan Road in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood. He was only wearing a light brown jacket, a white short, navy blue pants and white gym shoes at the time.Rushing had a massive stroke in January of 2015, which left him paralyzed on his right side and unable to speak, his son said. He takes a good amount of medication essential to his health, which is typically administered by a nurse. Rushing does not have the medication with him, his son said.The nursing home filed a missing person's report Thursday with the CPD's 24th District. Rushing has not been seen since.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Chicago police.