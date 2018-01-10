Wheelchair-bound woman killed in Logan Square house fire identified

A woman in a wheelchair was killed early Wednesday morning in a house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side.Chicago Fire Department officials said there were two smoke detectors in a home in the 2800-block of North Spaulding Avenue in the city's Logan Square neighborhood - but the batteries were dead.Shirley Fisher, 63, had limited mobility and was wheelchair-bound. She did not survive the fire. She was trapped on the second floor, where investigators said they believe the fire started, overcome by smoke.Fire officials said they believe working smoke detectors could have made all the difference.Firefighters responded around 3:50 a.m. to the two-and-a-half story home. They found Fisher and pulled her out of the home, but she was pronounced dead at the scene."All I saw was everything in flames upstairs and then they got her out of there," said Gisela Cavrere, a witness.The fire was extinguished by around 4:20 a.m. Officials said one other person was in the home at the time of the fire. That person was able to get out safely. A dog did not survive.Although investigators could not yet confirm the cause of the fire at 11 a.m., they did say preliminary investigation indicated the fire was an accident.Firefighters passed out smoke detectors and fire safety pamphlets in the neighborhood later Wednesday morning. They reminded residents to maintain their smoke detectors year-round."No. 1 cause of fire fatalities is a not-working smoke detector. You have to check those smoke detectors. If you cannot afford a smoke detector, we will provide you with a smoke detector," CFD Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder said.Three people who lived in the single-family home were displaced. At least one of the people who lived in the home was a smoker."Speaking as of yesterday, we had three potential death investigations yesterday - one due to smoking. Again, usually they're elderly, those people that are having it. Remind your grandparents and parents to be careful," CFD Deputy District Chief Charles Roy said.