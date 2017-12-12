Wife of dad murdered while selling car makes plea to find killer

The widow of a Richmond father who was murdered is sharing how her family is doing since his death. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas --
The wife of a Richmond father of four who was found stabbed to death last Thursday is making a desperate plea to find her husband's killer.

Altaf Hussain Malik, 43, disappeared last Tuesday after he went to meet someone who was interested in buying his car.

Two days later, Malik's body was found stabbed near a dumpster in the Third Ward.

His wife Quratulain Malik tells Eyewitness News her three younger kids still don't really know what happened, but her oldest is struggling with her sadness.

"When you see her, you can see the grief on her face. She started crying. Right now, she's confused about going back to school because she says, 'I don't want to face people asking me questions about what happened,'" Malik's wife said.

Wife of murdered father of four is asking for help finding his killer.


Malik also says she's thankful for all of the support, but she wants justice.

If you know anything that could help police solve the case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

