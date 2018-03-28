Wife of Pa. man arrested with missing teen in Mexico files for divorce

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania --
The wife of a Pennsylvania man arrested in Mexico with a missing 16-year-old girl has filed for divorce.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly's wife filed for divorce Monday, citing infidelity and an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage.

Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Police have said they believe the girl went willingly with Esterly, who had posed as her stepfather and repeatedly signed her out of school in recent months.

The girl's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's four children.

Esterly is in jail on a felony charge of custodial interference.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
divorcecustodyu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics instigation into Alderman Quinn
John Paul Stevens, retired SCOTUS justice, calls for Second Amendment repeal
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
Show More
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Law enforcement veteran to lead Chicago police watchdog agency
Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
Metra UP-North trains delayed after person arrested at Evanston station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos