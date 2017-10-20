Willowbrook explosion, fire under investigation; 1 injured

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a large explosion and fire at a condo building in south suburban Willowbrook.Firefighters from at least ten departments responded to the Knolls Condominium complex in the 6100-block of Knoll Wood Road late Friday morning, the Tri-State Fire Protection District said.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 10:30 a.m. Windows appeared to have been blown out. Screens and other debris were scattered on the grass next to the building. The fire was extinguished and scene secured shortly after crews arrived.Firefighters treated one person at the scene, officials said. That person was transported to the hospital. No details about that person's condition have been released.An eyewitness said a woman told him she put change into a dryer and when she pushed start, that's when the explosion happened. No other injuries have been reported.Investigators from Tri-State FPD, the Willowbrook Police Department, Willowbrook Public Works, the Flagg Creek Water Reclamation District and the DuPage County Office of Emergency Management are working to determine the cause of the blast, fire officials said.The Hinsdale fire chief told ABC7 Eyewitness News gasoline, not natural gas, may be leaking into the sewer line, which extends from Willowbrook to Burr Ridge. He said crews have uncapped the sewers and are using blowers to get the vapor out. They are also trying to find the source of the leak.The Environmental Protection Agency and sanitation district were notified, and all ignition sources were turned off in the complex. Anyone who lives in the area and notices the smell of gasoline should open their windows and turn off any ignition sources.People who live in the condo building said the fire department came out at least three times Thursday night to investigate a report of the smell of gas in the air. Early Friday morning, a boom woke residents, who were then told to get out.The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to those who have been evacuated. They will not be allowed to return until investigators determine the source of the explosion and correct the problem.Firefighters responded to a separate fire early Friday afternoon in the 300-block of 63rd Street. They were able to rescue a dog from the smoky blaze and no one was hurt.