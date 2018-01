The Chicago Fire Department responded to a window dangling from the 26th floor of a high-rise in the Loop on Wednesday.The window was dangling from a building in the 100-block of West Wacker Drive. It was first noticed at around 1 p.m.Westbound lanes of Wacker Drive from North Clark Street to North LaSalle Drive are closed to both cars and pedestrians, CFD said.Window washers are trying to remove the glass before wind knocks it down.No injuries have been reported.