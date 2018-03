EMBED >More News Videos Chicago's March for our Lives, Part 2

ABC7's Windy City Live held an hour-long town hall with legislators, school officials, teachers and students to talk about gun violence and school safety ahead of Saturday's March for Our Lives.Guests on the show included Republican Representative Allen Skillcorn (66th District of Illinois), Democratic Representative Jonathan Carroll (57th District of Illinois), Naperville School Superintendent Dan Bridges and others.The studio audience was composed of students, teachers and loved ones of victims of gun violence who had strong opinions about the issue.