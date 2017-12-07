Wisconsin man gets 11 years for traveling to Texas for sex with 4-year-old girl

HOUSTON --
Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man must serve 11 years in federal prison for traveling to Texas with the intention of having sex with a 4-year-old girl.

Benjamin David Sherwood of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced Thursday in Houston as part of an online sting. The 42-year-old Sherwood in August pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and also to enticement of a minor.

Authorities say Sherwood in 2015 thought he was chatting with a mother offering her then-2-year-old daughter for sex. The woman is in law enforcement and there's no child.

Prosecutors say Sherwood in May was arrested in Houston where he'd rented a hotel room and had child clothes and a stuffed animal in anticipation of sex with a preschooler.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
