CHICAGO (WLS) --Witnesses said a man shot by University of Chicago police Tuesday night in Hyde Park was screaming and yelling, smashing windows and cars.
Several residents started calling police to stop him and ultimately, the man was shot in a nearby alley.
Witnesses described the man as angry and unpredictable as he vandalized several cars and a glass apartment door with what appeared to be a metal bat.
"I heard a really loud banging noise right outside of my door and I looked out the window and saw this guy with a really long pipe or baseball bat, something really long, just going after cars. He was smashing the car right next to my car, so I got my phone and was about to call police when he went across the street and started smashing another car and by the time I was on the phone with police, I could see he was banging down one of the glass doors of the apartment building right next to my house. He was yelling something. It was pretty incoherent, but it was really scary," said witness Sylvie Anglin.
Chicago police said a University of Chicago police officer responding to a reported burglary confronted a man at about 10:15 p.m. in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue.
At some point during the confrontation, the officer fired shots, striking the burglar in the shoulder, police said. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. In cell phone video recorded by a neighbor, screams can be heard along with a single gunshot fired.
"He started yelling and they were asking him to put down the bat and at some point I heard what sounded like a gunshot," said witness David.
The Chicago Maroon reports the man who was shot is a University of Chicago student who appeared to be having a manic episode according to one of their sources. The university has not confirmed if the man is currently enrolled, but they said they are conducting an internal investigation into the shooting.
Dwight Reed lives in the neighborhood. He's not surprised that the incident ended in gunfire.
"Your actions can have positive results or negative consequences and his actions resulted in negative consequences," Reed said.
The Chicago Police Department is now investigating his use of force and if it was justified. The university said the campus officer is now on mandatory leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The University of Chicago released a statement saying, "A University of Chicago police officer responding to a call of a burglary in progress was involved in a confrontation with a male individual that led to the officer discharging his weapon. The individual has been transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. Chicago Police Department will be investigating the incident. In addition, the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident. The officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."
Just last week, University of Chicago sent out an alert about violent crimes near the Hyde Park campus. There's been a series of armed robberies and shootings.