FIRE

Witnesses: Woman trying to save cat dies in Pennsylvania fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman trying to save cat dies in Allentown fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN --
A woman who was killed in a house fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was trying to save a cat, witnesses say.

Neighbors called 911 after realizing a home on the 100 block of South Bradford Street was on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the flames made it difficult to reach the victim, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Ann Hohl.

Neighbors were able to rescue one person from the home before crews arrived.

Firefighter then rescued a man who was taken to the hospital.

Two other people were rescued from the home. One of them is recovering at the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the cat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirecatspetsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
Glendale Heights bonfire explosion burn victim wants to become burn unit nurse
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
Fundraiser held for 12 teens burned in fire pit explosion in Glendale Heights
More fire
Top Stories
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop
Alleged stalker accused of sending woman 4K texts
Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change
WATCH: Deputy saves 3-year-old boy choking on quarter
Uber driver who booted kissing women has license suspended
Hearings begin in lawsuit by former Madigan campaign aide alleging retaliation
Make money on your cash: How to turn dollars into hundreds
Show More
Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station
Deerfield gun ban blocked by judge
Sketch of South Chicago sex assault suspect released
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
More News