Woman, 33, knocked unconscious in West Loop robbery

A 33-year-old woman headed to spin class was knocked unconscious during a robbery in the city's West Loop neighborhood.Police continued to search Wednesday for the man, who knocked the woman to the ground to get her belongings at about 9 a.m. Sunday near North Aberdeen and West Fulton streets. She was attacked after she said "Good Morning" and had her gym bag and cellphone taken. The suspect then jumped into a black vehicle.Two men were spotted on surveillance video walking around the area prior to the attack.Someone who had also seen the men said she saw them following after another woman and then later searching around her gym parking lot."I am sad that we couldn't stop this from happening and she has the whole community rallying around her to find the people," said someone who assisted the victim.Police believe the men are connected to another robbery in the 2600-block of South Halsted 15 minutes later Sunday morning.West Loop residents said they were surprised by the attacked and plan to be more vigilant."Little more concerned about my solo commute. I definitely want to walk more in partners," said resident Amy Rodriguez.Community groups in the West Loop are calling for change, focusing their attention on what brings about crime."We have never had a Sunday morning event like this before. This is an alarm for our community and the whole city. We need to do much better make our city safer," said Roger Romanelli, of the Fulton Market Association."We will be sitting here a year, two years, three years, five years from now even more of these incidents if we don't address the root causes of the problem now," said Moshe Tamssot, of True West Loop.