Woman, 33, knocked unconscious in West Loop robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video captured the suspect in a robbery in the South Loop on Oct. 15, 2017, which left a woman unconscious. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 33-year-old woman headed to spin class was knocked unconscious during a robbery in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

Police continued to search Wednesday for the man, who knocked the woman to the ground to get her belongings at about 9 a.m. Sunday near North Aberdeen and West Fulton streets. She was attacked after she said "Good Morning" and had her gym bag and cellphone taken. The suspect then jumped into a black vehicle.

Two men were spotted on surveillance video walking around the area prior to the attack.

VIDEO 1: Surveillance video of robbery suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows suspect in West Loop robbery. (Video 1 of 2)



Someone who had also seen the men said she saw them following after another woman and then later searching around her gym parking lot.

"I am sad that we couldn't stop this from happening and she has the whole community rallying around her to find the people," said someone who assisted the victim.

Police believe the men are connected to another robbery in the 2600-block of South Halsted 15 minutes later Sunday morning.

West Loop residents said they were surprised by the attacked and plan to be more vigilant.

"Little more concerned about my solo commute. I definitely want to walk more in partners," said resident Amy Rodriguez.

VIDEO 2: Surveillance video of robbery suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows suspect in West Loop robbery. (Video 2 of 2)



Community groups in the West Loop are calling for change, focusing their attention on what brings about crime.

"We have never had a Sunday morning event like this before. This is an alarm for our community and the whole city. We need to do much better make our city safer," said Roger Romanelli, of the Fulton Market Association.

"We will be sitting here a year, two years, three years, five years from now even more of these incidents if we don't address the root causes of the problem now," said Moshe Tamssot, of True West Loop.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberysurveillanceWest LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
Man, 81, badly injured during robbery at CTA Brown Line station
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
PHOTOS: Teen sucker punched stranger who corrected bad behavior
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Boy who lost memorabilia in wildfire sent new collectibles from MLB teams
Show More
Auto theft suspect arrested after Lincoln Park crash
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
Bulls forward Portis suspended after "physical altercation" with Mirotic
Student, 10, spends recess playing piano for 1st graders
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video