A 35-year-old woman who was last seen more than a month ago in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood was reported missing, police said Saturday.Kathryn Velisek was last seen Nov. 20. She is missing from the 3300-block of North Clark Street on the North Side.Velisek is 5-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.