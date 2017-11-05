Woman, 63, carjacked just steps from her Auburn Gresham home

A 63-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint just steps from her Auburn Gresham neighborhood home, and hopes others stay alert as the number of carjackings increase in Chicago.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, Teena Christmas was just unloading her vehicle in front of her home in the 8800-block of South Eggleston when two male suspects exited a white vehicle, police said.

She felt two guns pressed against her head. An offender said, "Give me the money."

"I just fell on the ground and yelled don't kill me don't kill me," said Christmas, who was just 20 feet from her front door.

She handed over her purse offenders, one of whom was wearing a gray jacket.

They took her white 2015 Ford Explorer, her wallet and the keys to her home.

More than 12 hours later, she was still locked out.

The number of reported carjacking incidents is the highest since 2009, according to Chicago Police Department data.

The numbers are up significantly from last year.

"I think everyone should report so that people are aware so that we do take extra precautions when exiting our cars at all times," she said.
