Woman, 63, carjacked on South Side

A 63-year-old woman was carjacked while unloading her SUV on the South Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.The woman was taking items out of her white SUV in the 8800-block of South Eggleston at 7:05 p.m. when two male suspects exited a white vehicle, police said.One suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the woman's keys and personal belongings, police said. One suspect fled in the victim's SUV and the other fled in the white vehicle they arrived in.The victim refused treatment at the scene.The suspects are described by police as 15-17 years old and one was wearing a gray jacket.