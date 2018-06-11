Woman, 81, found decapitated in Far South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) --An 81-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a house in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood , Chicago police said.
Chicago police were on the scene Sunday shortly before noon at a home in the 10000-block of South Forest Avenue. It was a well-being check led to the horrifying discovery.
Police said the 81-year-old woman was found with "severe trauma to her body." At a press conference Monday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that the victim was decapitated.
A source told ABC7 that the woman was found inside a storage bin.
Neighbors said the woman had been renting out the home to tenants for decades, but recently moved in herself. They believe she was living alone.
They said her car hasn't been seen since Tuesday and many worry that the person who did this may have also taken off with her car.
"To hear the details that are being reported, I would feel better if it had been a heart attack or something, you know," said neighbor Ervin Holmes.
A contractor was scheduled to meet with the woman on Saturday afternoon to go over some work on the house. But the contractor, who asked not to be identified, said no one came to the door.
"Maybe she's going to vacation or something like that," the contractor said. "Who did this is supposed to pay for this, you know what I mean?"
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the victim's identity or cause of death.
Police said they are investigating this as a homicide. Meanwhile neighbors hope the investigation moves quickly.
"We definitely want to know who did this," Holmes said.
Police have reviewed several angles of home surveillance video.