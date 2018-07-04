92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting son over plans to put her in assisted living facility

EMBED </>More Videos

A 92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her son has made her first court appearance. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Ariz. --
A 92-year-old woman is charged with murder after deputies say she fatally shot her own son because she thought he wanted to move her to an assisted living facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Anna Mae Blessing had lived with her 72-year-old son Thomas and his girlfriend at the girlfriend's condo for the last six months.

Court records show she believed her son and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in the facility because she had become 'difficult to deal with.'

According to detectives, Blessing hid two handguns in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his room Monday morning.

She allegedly shot him twice, then pointed the gun at his girlfriend.

"They struggled over the handgun. She was able to dislodge the handgun out of her hands and Blessing was able to pull out a secondary handgun, and they struggled over that handgun as well," Maricopa County Sgt. Bryant Vanegas told KPHO.

The girlfriend called 911.

When deputies arrived, Blessing was sitting in her recliner.

"This is definitely an odd one. You know, there's a lot of circumstances surrounding it of course, but it's definitely something you don't see every day, and it's very unfortunate that this took place," said Vanegas.

Blessing appeared before a judge in a wheelchair.

She has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurderfatal shooting
Top Stories
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon
Joey Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title
Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect on West Side
Naperville Ribfest gets underway Wednesday
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
Show More
Chicago Proud: CPD Officer dances with community members in Austin
Scientists create 'test-tube rhino' in hopes of saving dying species
Fire damages several Franklin Park buildings
Video shows arrest of 1 of 3 people suspected of kidnapping LA actors
More News