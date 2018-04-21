Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter

WICKLIFFE, Ohio --
Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.

Wickliffe police in a statement say emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the woman was handling a firearm when it fired and struck the girl in the chest. Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.

Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingtoddlerchild shotgunsgun safety
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
White Sox reliever Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Today's the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
Man, 23, struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police in Lincoln Park
Show More
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
More News