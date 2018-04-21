Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter

Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.Wickliffe police in a statement say emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.Police say an initial investigation indicates the woman was handling a firearm when it fired and struck the girl in the chest. Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.