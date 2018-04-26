Woman accused of faking cancer for 8 years, collecting $230K from insurance

Susan Leigh Huebotter (NC Department of Insurance)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with falsely saying she had cancer, and collected more than $230,000 from an insurance company.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said in a news release Tuesday that 60-year-old Susan Leigh Huebotter of Deep Run in Lenoir County filed nearly 300 insurance claims for the disease she did not have.

The agency said Huebotter was charged last month with two felony counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses valued at more than $100,000.

Investigators said the woman made at least 287 AFLAC cancer and hospitalization policy claims between 2009 and 2017.

The insurance department said Huebotter had never been diagnosed, treated, or had surgery for cancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cancerarrestu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago introduces new CityKey ID card program
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by retired officer in Bridgeport ID'd
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Judge orders release of documents in Laquan McDonald murder case
Mike Pompeo narrowly confirmed to be secretary of state
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself, police say
Explosion rocks Wis. refinery, at least 6 hurt
Man charged after CPD officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn
Show More
Subway closing 500 stores in US
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
2 drivers missing after 9 cars damaged in Gage Park crash
Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn
'Hogwarts' door at Damen Blue line stop for exchange students, J.K. Rowlings says
More News