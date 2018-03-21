Florida woman accused of gouging her mother's eyes out during her murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of killing her mom, gouging her eyes out (KTRK)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. --
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death and gouged her eyes out while high, authorities in Florida said.

Camille Balla was arrested in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, accused of her mother's death.
WPBF reports Balla allegedly called a co-worker, saying that she may have killed her mom, Francisco Monteiro-Balla.

According to an affidavit, the co-worker went over to Balla's home and found her covered in blood. Authorities were then called.

At the home, deputies found the body of Balla's mother in the garage with her eyeballs found in a cardboard box.

Documents stated Balla told deputies she had smoked some marijuana that she believed was laced with either PCP or a synthetic drug.

A judge on Monday ordered Balla to undergo a mental health evaluation. She is in jail without bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
Elgin police chief favorite for Fort Collins job, but shooting could delay start date
'Black Panther' is the most tweeted about movie ever
Show More
Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
More News
Top Video
ComEd workers from Chicago area rebuild playground in Puerto Rico
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
More Video