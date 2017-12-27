Woman accused of trying to snort cocaine in police station

(Shutterstock)

LEDYARD, Conn. --
A woman has been accused of trying to snort cocaine inside a Connecticut police station while waiting to be booked on unrelated charges.

Police say Nicole Hunter was charged on Christmas Day with possession of narcotics, interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

Police had arrested Hunter after a confrontation at her home in Ledyard while investigating a report of an erratic driver. They say the vehicle involved matched the one in Hunter's driveway.

Police say Hunter was in a waiting area of the police station when she pulled cocaine wrapped in paper from inside her clothing and tried to snort it.

Hunter doesn't have a listed phone number and can't be reached for comment. She's due in court Jan. 8.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcocainebizarrepoliceConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 15, fatally shot in 'tragic accident' at Wilmington church
Baby bent in half by father to silence crying dies
Mom said she warned teen about friend hour before fiery fatal crash
Dad allegedly finds 13-year-old having sex with teacher
Mom charged with murder in death of baby girl in Joliet motel
Boy on life support after tree house collapses on top of him
1 injured in drive-by shooting in South Austin
Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama, declines to discuss wedding guest list
Show More
Husband of woman killed by dogs lashes out at owner: 'I hold you responsible'
Teacher violently attacked trying to break up fight
Married couple charged with Algonquin bank robbery
Party bus crackdown results in 125 tickets, recovery of 11 illegal weapons
Wind chills push temperatures well below zero
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos