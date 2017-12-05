Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BELFAST, Maine --
A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a home invasion victim was literally scared to death.

Belfast officials say 37-year-old Tara Shibles pleaded guilty in a deal with the state for a 10-month jail sentence. WABI-TV reports Shibles apologized in court Monday, saying she never meant to hurt anyone.

According to police, Shibles broke into the home of 72-year-old Joyce Wood in April and jumped into bed with her. Wood called 911 and ran out of the house before suffering a fatal heart attack.

The medical examiner says the shock of the home invasion triggered the heart attack.

Shibles is due to start her sentence immediately.

Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhome invasionheart attackMaine
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa; Lee County coroner called for fatality
IOC suspends Russian Olympic team from 2018 games
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Police: Soccer coach arrested with teen had started new job
Cheerleader reveals secrets to gravity-defying trick
Show More
3 teens charged in homeless man's beating death
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
CA fire explodes to more than 45K acres; state of emergency declared
University of Chicago Trauma Center completed, opens in 5 months
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos