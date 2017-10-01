Woman and daughter missing from Sauganash found safe

Sun-Times Media Wire
A woman and her daughter were found safe after being reported missing from the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Carolyn Vail, 25, and her daughter Alyssia Vail are missing from the 6200-block of North Karlov, according to an alert from Chicago police. Sunday morning, police said Vail and her daughter were found safe.
WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
