Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, unborn baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a pregnant woman in San Bernardino. (KABC)

SAN BERNARIDNO, Calif. --
Authorities arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a pregnant woman in California.

On Monday, police arrested Mercedes Vanesa Guevara and booked her into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Around 11:35 p.m. last Wednesday, authorities said a female suspect in a Dodge Charger was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Highland Avenue and Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino, Calif. She is said to have driven through a red light at a high speed and struck the pregnant woman who was walking in the crosswalk.

Authorities said the suspect, later identified as Guevara, did not stop to render help.

Witnesses said the woman behind the wheel of the Charger lost control of the vehicle and crashed. They told police that she exited the vehicle and fled after being picked up by someone who drove to the scene.

The mother, identified as 39-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, died at the scene along with her unborn child. Family and friends said she was due to give birth in a month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpregnant womanwoman killedpedestrian killedpedestrian struckarrestbaby deathchild killedu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pregnant woman killed in IE hit-run was due in a month
Top Stories
Emanuel may weigh in on South Shore police shooting
Police: Taco vendor's shooting linked to other Back of the Yards robberies
Car slams into Homewood Dairy Queen
Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
Show More
Man tried to kill wife with ant poison, police say
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
Trump baby balloon may be coming to the US
3 shot to death Sunday morning in Gary
More News