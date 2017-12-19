Woman attacked with bat in outlet mall lot over blocked space

EMBED </>More Videos

Ruthann Ezell is in the Harris County Jail after she allegedly attacked another woman over a parking spot at the outlet mall in Cypress.

By
CYPRESS, Texas --
A Houston woman is accused of attacking another woman with a baseball bat in the parking lot of the Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress.

Ruthann Ezell, 37, went before a judge Monday morning. She is accused of getting angry at a woman who, while waiting to pull into a parking space, blocked her from leaving her spot for a prolonged period of time on Sunday.

That's when investigators say Ezell slammed her car into the other vehicle, got out of her car, grabbed the bat and smashed the woman's rear windshield.

She then, according to police swung at the other woman.

It didn't end there, according to investigators. Ezell got back in her car and put it in reverse, momentarily pinning the other woman between two vehicles. Ezell left the scene and was arrested at her home after eyewitnesses gave license plate information to Precinct Four Deputy Constables.


She remains in the Harris County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The other woman is okay with minor injuries to her legs.

Related Topics:
road rageparkingholiday shoppingshoppingbeatingassaultu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Show More
Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Police: South Side man sent 'lewd' texts to 15-year-old girl
2 women charged after 5 toddlers injured with hot glue at Logan Square daycare
CPD seeks help identifying woman found on CTA bus
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
More Video