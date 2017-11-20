Woman carjacked while backing out of her driveway in Morgan Park

A 52-year-old city employee was forced out of her car as she was leaving a driveway in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.The carjacking occurred in the 2300-block of West 115th Street at about 6:40 p.m., Chicago police said.The victim, Barbara Martin, said she and a friend were getting ready to go to the movies and as she was backing out of her driveway, her backup camera showed a man approaching her. At the time, she thought it was one of her three children until that person showed her a gun. Martin saidThe person told her to get out of the car and get on her hands and knees."I am just blessed that he took the car. He didn't harm me. I am glad my kids didn't actually come out of the house because it would have probably been worse," Martin said.The suspect took off in her 2016 Kia Sorrento. She said there were at least two other suspects involved The suspects are described by police as black men, 20-25 years old, 5'6"-5'8" with medium complexion.The suspect also took off with Martin's personal items, including her wallet. She said she has not been able to sleep since Sunday night, but does plan on amping up security at her house, including taking a concealed-carry class.The woman was exiting the driveway in a white 2016 Kia Sorrento when two suspects approached in a white, four-door sedan. Police said a passenger in the sedan got out with a handgun and ordered the victim to get out of her car and onto the ground.No one is in custody. There have been at least 20 carjackings in the last 10 days and more than 700 reports of carjackings in Chicago this year.