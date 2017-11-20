Woman carjacked while leaving driveway in Morgan Park

A 52-year-old woman was forced out of her car as she was leaving a driveway in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.The carjacking occurred in the 2300-block of West 115th Street at about 6:40 p.m.The woman was exiting the driveway in a white 2016 Kia Sorrento when two suspects approached in a white, four-door sedan. Police said a passenger in the sedan got out with a handgun and ordered the victim to get out of her car and onto the ground.The suspect then got in the victim's car and drove off. The suspects are described by police as black men, 20-25 years old, 5'6"-5'8" with medium complexion.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.