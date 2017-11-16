Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 2-year-old child

Alexandra Hoyle (DeKalb Police Department)

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) --
DeKalb police said a woman has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her boyfriend's 2-year-old child.

Police said at about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, they were notified by staff at Kishwaukee Community Hospital that a 2-year-old had sustained a brain injury under suspicious circumstances. The toddler was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

An investigation found Alexandra Hoyle, 21, of DeKalb, who was the girlfriend of the boy's father, had slammed the child's head onto the hardwood floor of their home in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb, police said.

Hoyle was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 11, and charged with aggravated battery to a child. Bond was set at $500,000 and subsequently lowered to $100,000. She was held at DeKalb County Jail until she posted bail.

Wednesday the 2-year-old succumbed to their injuries at Lurie Children's Hospital. An autopsy Thursday found he died of blunt force trauma to his head from child abuse and his death was ruled a homicide.

Hoyle was arrested again and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Her bond was set at $5 million.

"On behalf of the DeKalb Police Department we offer our sincere condolences, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and those that survive him," DeKalb Police Chief Gene Lowery said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Child and Family Services did not respond Thursday to a request for more information, and whether the agency had prior contact with the family.

Hoyle remains in custody at DeKalb County Jail.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
