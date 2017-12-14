  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested. (WLS)

DALLAS --
A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright's care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn't returned a message seeking comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
children injuriessurgeryhospitalu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Kentucky lawmaker kills himself days after being accused of molesting teen girl
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Jury recommends death penalty in torture, murder of 8-year-old boy
Cow corralled in parking garage after escaping church nativity scene twice
Skull of juvenile mammoth found during LA subway work
What to know about net neutrality ahead of FCC vote
Show More
Armed teen tries to rob off-duty CPD officer in Beverly, police say
Boykin to ask UN for help fighting Chicago violence
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
More News
Top Video
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Boykin to ask UN for help fighting Chicago violence
Student arrested for attacking Steinmetz HS basketball coach
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video